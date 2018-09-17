Audio: Senator McCaskill and Attorney General Hawley Spar on Kavanaugh nomination, health care and tax returns

(Missourinet) – The two main candidates for Missouri’s U-S Senate race battled over the issue of health care at a Friday forum near St. Louis, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley, who as Attorney General joined a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act, says he supports maintaining requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill responded to Hawley.

The candidates were asked if there should be a law requiring candidates to disclose their tax returns. Hawley, the attorney general, tells the audience he believes in transparency.

Senator McCaskill, who’s seeking her third term in Washington, fired back by defending her husband.

Green Party nominee Jo Crain and independent candidate Craig O’Dear also participated in the MPA forum. The election is November 6th.