Audio: Women diagnosed with breast cancer can turn to support group in Grundy County

A group in Grundy County assists women diagnosed with breast cancer and Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group member Ruby Walker says the group allows breast cancer survivors to provide insight, advice, and knowledge to those just diagnosed with the disease.

The group’s goal is to help patients move through their breast cancer journey with resources and information.

Walker notes the group is able to do this by supplying breast cancer patients with items survivors in the group have found helpful during treatment and recovery, including a free haircut by a local beautician.

Walker noted that Hometown Pharmacy is also very supportive.

The group plans to have a booth at the Wright Run at the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton October 6th. Breast Cancer Support Group member Cindy Jennings says samples will be handed out to run participants of items in bags given to breast cancer patients.

Other items the group plans to hand out include back scratchers, pink pasta, energy bites, Crystal Lite, and stickers with the breast cancer awareness ribbon and Jennings notes the group will also hold a 50/50 drawing.