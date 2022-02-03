Audio: White House press secretary accuses Hawley of spreading Russian propaganda

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants President Biden to drop U.S. support for Ukraine’s potential request to join NATO.

Hawley, a Republican, says the U.S. should urgently deliver to Ukraine the assistance it needs to defend itself against Russia’s military buildup and other threats. He says our interest is not so strong, however, as to justify committing the United States to go to war with Russia over Ukraine’s fate. At a White House press conference, Press Secretary Jen Psaki accused Hawley of spreading Russian propaganda.

During Wednesday’s White House press conference, Psaki said Hawley is “digesting misinformation and parroting Russian talking points.” She said Hawley is not aligned with long-standing bipartisan American values.

Hawley responded by saying the Biden Administration has coddled Russia from day one and has brought Europe to the brink of war because Hawley says Biden refused Ukraine military aid last year.

(Photo of Jen Psaki courtesy of Wikipedia)

