Audio: What would it take to pay Missouri teachers based upon performance?

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Legislature’s top two Republican leaders want K-12 public school teachers to be paid based on performance. State Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and House Speaker Dean Plocher talked about the pay model during the first days of this legislative session.

Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields, of St. Joseph, says making the switch would require a change in state statute and to the Missouri Constitution.

To change the state Constitution, the legislature would be required to pass a proposed Constitutional amendment and then Missouri voters would have to approve of the switch.

