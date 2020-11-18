Audio: What are your chances of hitting an animal in Missouri?

November is the peak month for vehicle accidents involving deer.
According to State Farm, Missouri drivers have a 1 in 78 chance of hitting an animal, mostly deer. Those odds rank the state 15th most risky according to a press release from the insurance giant. Drivers are encouraged to eliminate distractions, use extra caution in deer zones, be aware of risky dusk-to-dawn times, don’t rely on unproven tools such as deer whistles, and if you see deer, slow down, don’t swerve or slam on brakes, and know that more are nearby.