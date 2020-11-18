Audio: What are your chances of hitting an animal in Missouri?

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

November is the peak month for vehicle accidents involving deer.

According to State Farm, Missouri drivers have a 1 in 78 chance of hitting an animal, mostly deer. Those odds rank the state 15th most risky according to a press release from the insurance giant. Drivers are encouraged to eliminate distractions, use extra caution in deer zones, be aware of risky dusk-to-dawn times, don’t rely on unproven tools such as deer whistles, and if you see deer, slow down, don’t swerve or slam on brakes, and know that more are nearby.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares