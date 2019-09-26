Audio: Western Missouri woman posts bond, after 120 dead dogs are discovered on property

A western Missouri woman has posted bond, after more than 100 dead dogs were discovered on her property.

Forty-nine-year-old Tiffany Lynn Woodington is charged in Benton County Circuit Court with ten counts of felony animal abuse. A judge set her bond at $100,000, and online court records indicate Woodington has posted bond.

Prosecutors in west-central Missouri charged Woodington after about 120 dead dogs were discovered on her Cole Camp property, between a house and an abandoned school bus. Our Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Humane Society searched the property and found kennels stacked three to five feet high.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares