Audio: Wellness Challenge participants can register through January 17 at Ketcham Community Center

The Green Hills Wellness Challenge is back this year for residents in the Green Hills area. Organizer DeEtta Jones says registration and initial weigh-ins will be done at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton.

Individuals at least 18 years old can register through January 17th, when the challenge officially begins. The event will go 12 weeks through April 2nd.

Jones explains participants must weigh in weekly and report their physical activity at the Ketcham Center during the facility’s regular hours.

She comments the information will be posted near where participants are weighed.

Jones will work with people, and she is open for suggestions on other places to weigh in. Participants can miss a week and make it up if they cannot weigh in.

There is an entry fee of $10 per person.

Participants who lose at least 10% of their initial body weight will win a monetary prize. Jones explains the prize will be based on how many individuals participate and how many participants lose at least 10%.

The person with the most miles logged will win a plaque. Other prizes are to be drawn for completing wellness logs.

Jones recommends wearing a mask if someone will be within six feet of others while exercising.

She says the Green Hills Wellness Challenge is starting January 17th because people think of ways to improve their health at the beginning of the year.

The event is sponsored by the Ketcham Community Center, Regional Arthritis Center, Grundy County Health Department, and Republican-Times.

The Ketcham Center has rules for the Green Hills Wellness Challenge and more information.

