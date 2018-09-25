Audio: Website ranks Missouri among best states for teachers

A website ranks Missouri among the best states for teachers.

A new study by personal finance website Wallethub ranks Missouri 15th on its list for best states for teachers. It also ranks the Show-Me State 3rd for the lowest projected teacher turnover rate.

Wallethub’s study analyzes the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics, including teachers’ income growth potential, pupil-teacher ratio, and teacher safety.

As for Missouri’s eight neighboring states, Illinois is the only one ranking higher than Missouri. It came in 4th and has the second-highest annual teacher salaries based on adjusted for cost of living.

Wallethub says teaching is among the lowest-paid professions that require a bachelor’s degree and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the demands of student performance continue to grow. The ranking aims to help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.