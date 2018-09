While the rains have helped, water restrictions remain in place at Cameron.

It’s been reported the water level has increased to 51 percent, compared to 39 percent before the rains came.

Among his remarks in comparing the 2018 drought with that of 2012, MU Extension specialist Tim Baker of Gallatin says water supply concerns exist in two area towns, Hamilton and Cameron.

Tim Baker is a horticulture specialist whose office is in Gallatin.