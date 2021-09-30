Audio: Volunteers for Serve Trenton projects to meet at C.F. Russel Stadium on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Volunteers will serve the community this weekend by working on projects for residents in need in Trenton and the surrounding area.

Serve Trenton will begin with volunteers meeting at the C. F. Russell Stadium in Trenton on October 2 and 3, 2021, at 8 am. Spokesperson Reuben Wagler says there will be worship time and a chance to pray over the city and projects before dispersing to go work. Projects range in size and difficulty.

Forms to submit projects and become a volunteer are available on the Serve Trenton Facebook page.

Wagler explains that when community members fill out volunteer forms, they can tell what kind of projects they hope to do. They can also indicate they can serve wherever they are needed. Volunteers are also needed to help with food for the sack lunch to be provided around noon on both days. Grandparents can watch children while their parents serve on a project.

Wagler says owners provide materials for projects, if possible. However, if that is not feasible, the Serve Trenton general fund can help.

He believes it is amazing what can be accomplished when a group gives its time and talent to share the love of the Lord with others.

Wagler says James 1:27 serves as Serve Trenton’s foundational scripture. The scripture talks about caring for widows and orphans.

Wagler notes that when projects have been completed in the other four years of the initiative, the individuals helped are thankful.

Anyone wanting to volunteer on October 2 and 3rd can register on the Serve Trenton Facebook page or show up on October 2 ready to work.

Tax-deductible donations can also be made to the Serve Trenton general fund. Make checks payable to Green Hills Rural Development, Inc. with Serve Trenton on the memo line. The donations can be dropped off or mailed to 1104 Main Street in Trenton, which is by the Trenton City Hall.

More information on Serve Trenton can be obtained by visiting the Facebook page, emailing [email protected], or calling Reuben Wagler at 660-973-4229.

