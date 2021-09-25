Audio/Video: Dream Factory presents Rhonda Vincent and the Rage in Trenton on October 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass singer-songwriter Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage will perform at a concert in Trenton to raise funds for the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri. The concert will be held in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on October 6th. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music will start at 7 p.m.

Spokesperson Ron Dougan said the Performing Arts Center is “top of the line,” and there are no bad seats. There is enough room to seat 520 people.

Dougan noted the person knows a dream is coming, but he or she does not know it will be presented at that time. The Dream Factory fulfills the wishes of children from three to 18 years old who are seriously or chronically ill, no matter a family’s income.

Ninety-one cents of each dollar raised for the 501(c)(3) goes to dreams for children.

Vincent will also be at a meet and greet at the Trenton Hy-Vee on October 6th from 3 to 4 o’clock. Dougan said she will sign autographs at no cost, and CDs and pictures will be available.

Dougan has been raising money to help bring Vincent to Trenton.

Dougan said at the time of the interview that, without ticket sales, $18,000 of what he collected so far would go to the Dream Factory. Several more donations were to come, and he hoped $25,000 to $30,000 would go to the Dream Factory. He hoped to be able to provide 10 dreams out of the money raised for the concert on October 6th.

Dougan explained the cost of dreams varies and can cost an average of $3,000 to $10,000. The most popular dream now is a trip to Disney World, which he said, if not for Give Kids the World Village, could cost the Dream Factory $10,000 or $12,000 or more depending on the size of the family. The Dream Factory plans trips and gives families spending money.

Dougan noted that anyone, including parents, can nominate a child who has a serious or chronic illness to the Dream Factory. To nominate a child, someone can contact Dougan at 660-359-0100 or the Dream Factory office of Saint Joseph at 816-364-1993.

The October 6th concert will be Vincent’s first appearance in Trenton since her induction into Grand Ole Opry earlier this year.

Tickets cost $25 in advance and can be bought at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service desk. They can also be purchased at the Ron Dougan Insurance Office or Trenton Downtown Improvement Association Office both at 903 Main Street in Trenton. Tickets at the door of the Performing Arts Center, if still available, will cost $30.

