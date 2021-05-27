Audio & Video: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to host a wide variety of entertainment in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host award-winning artists Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich two days later this year.

Up Close with Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich will be at the Chillicothe First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on November 20th. Doors will open at 6 o’clock that evening, and the concert will begin at 7 o’clock.

Appetizers will be served. Reservations are recommended. The concert will cost $25.

The two artists will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on November 21st at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

That concert will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students through college. Children in preschool or younger will be free.

Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says there will also be masterclasses available with Dykes and Leftwich on November 20th from 1 to 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Participants can choose to take a class with either one of the artists.

The masterclasses will be limited to 25 individuals. Reservations are required and sessions will cost $50 per person.

VanDeventer notes Dykes has performed in Chillicothe before.

Contact VanDeventer for more information on the Doyle Dykes and Andy Leftwich concerts at 660-646-1173.

A performance by two brothers from New Jersey will be part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s season. Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says the Guthrie Brothers will perform Simon and Garfunkel and Everly Brothers music at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on October 10th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Admission will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students through college. Children in preschool and younger will be free.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will host a bluegrass group as part of Sliced Bread Days. Southern Raised will perform at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on July 10th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer.

The concert will cost $20 for adults and $10 for students through college. Children five years old and younger will be free.

VanDeventer notes the Southern Raised concert on July 10th is not the only activity expected to be held that weekend. Activities are still in the planning phase for Sliced Bread Days.

Two local concert pianists will perform at a concert presented by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls will play at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on August 1st at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says the arts council is calling the concert “Together Again.”

There is also to be a flutist and cellist on some of the songs.

The concert on August 1st will cost $15 for adults and $5 for students. Children in preschool or younger will be free.

More information can be obtained by calling the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173.

