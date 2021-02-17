Audio: Veterans homes working to keep covid down; now allowing indoor visits

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Getting the state’s Veterans HOmes to ZERO Covid cases was not easy – says Veterans Commission Director Paul Kirchoff. He says the staff is working hard to keep it that way.

The homes lost 162 patients in a COVID outbreak in the fall. An independent investigation ordered by the governor revealed the need for major changes. Kirchhoff says those are underway -as are vaccines.

With the cases down, veterans can see loved ones again, with indoor visits and allowing designated “essential caregivers.”

The acceptance rate for staff taking the vaccine is low, the director says.

Related