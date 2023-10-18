Audio: Utility upgrades underway in Trenton in two separate locations

Contractors hired by the city of Trenton are working at two separate locations.

Trenton Municipal Utilities Director Ron Urton said the contractor has resumed work at the water plant’s reservoir pumping station at the west edge of Trenton. “When he mentions yesterday, he’s referring to Tuesday night,” Urton noted.

Responding to KTTN, Urton discussed the work happening near 10th and Oklahoma.

Portions of the affected streets have been blocked off. Urton anticipates the water line work will be completed by mid-November.