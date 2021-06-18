Audio: US Justice Department says “not so fast” to new Missouri law that supersedes federal gun laws

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The US Justice Department is warning officials in Missouri that the state can’t ignore federal law after the governor signed a bill that bans police from enforcing federal gun rules.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause outweighs the measure that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law. The new law penalizes local police departments if their officers enforce federal gun laws. Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said the law threatens to disrupt the working relationship between federal and local authorities, noting that Missouri receives federal grants and technical assistance.

