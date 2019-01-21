Audio: University of Missouri Professor resigns after allegations of student “servants”

A Missouri professor has resigned from allegations of mistreating several students, with the story from the Missourinet is Bill Wise who files this report.

A University of Missouri-Kansas City professor has resigned – two months after accusations surfaced about some of his international students being used as personal servants.

The Kansas City Star reports nearly one dozen former students say Dr. Ashim Mitra hinted and threatened to have their visas revoked if they did not do things like mow his lawn, care for his dog and serve at his social gatherings. The School of Pharmacy professor was put on paid suspension in November while the school investigated the allegations.