Audio: University of Missouri partners with 200 MO middle school teachers to create better classroom environment

An effort in the works between a team of University of Missouri researchers and 200 Missouri middle school teachers aims to create a better classroom climate. The team will share what are called prosocial behavior techniques – to help kids understand how their behavior affects others.

The goal is also to improve student outcomes and reduce teacher stress. Dr. Christi Bergin, with the MU College of Education and Human Development, says the practices are a key component of career readiness.

The virtual partnership is made possible by a four-million-dollar federal grant.

