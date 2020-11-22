Audio: United States Postal Services urges you to mail your packages early

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The U. S. Postal Service is urging you to mail your holiday packages early this year. Brian Hauswirth has our report.

The Postal Service describes 2020 as an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges, with the COVID pandemic. The Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases. They have 644-thousand employees dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays. And the Postal Service will expand Sunday delivery on November 29 to locations with high package volumes. The agency’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares