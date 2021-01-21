Audio: United Kingdom version of COVID-19 not yet believed to be in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams says the state has not yet identified any cases of a highly-contagious variation of COVID-19. The CDC says the version, which was first detected last fall in the UK, has an unusually large number of mutations.

The CDC says there is no evidence at this time to show that the UK version of the virus causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. Scientists believe that the vaccine developed to help fight the coronavirus is highly effective against the new strain.

During a Capitol press conference Wednesday, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says the state is keeping a close eye on the version.

Williams says the version of the virus has emerged in Illinois and Indiana. He says all tests have so far come back negative for the variation in Missouri.

