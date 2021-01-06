Audio: Under new legislation, dentists could volunteer as vaccinators during times of emergencies

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Missouri could let dentists volunteer as vaccinators during emergencies. State Representative Danny Busick, a Republican from northern Missouri’s Newtown, has filed legislation that would add dentists to the list of professionals allowed to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports other states are also considering whether dentists should be allowed to vaccinate people during an emergency. Governor Parson says more than 98,000 Missourians have been given their first round of the two-step vaccine.

