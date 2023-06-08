Audio: Unclaimed $1M Megamillions ticket sold in Iowa expires in 3 months; winner could be from Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Lottery officials in Iowa are looking for someone who bought a winning Megamillions ticket 9 months ago and hasn’t yet cashed it in. The ticket in question matched 5 out of 6 numbers and is worth one million dollars.

Iowa Lottery Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says it’s possible the ticket was purchased by someone from Missouri.

“Tuesday, September 6th, that was just after the long Labor Day holiday weekend in 2022. And that same weekend, Iowa State played its season opener at home against Southeast Missouri State.”

The ticket expires September 6th, one year after its original purchase. Neubauer says if nobody turns it in, the one million dollars will go back into the prize pool.

