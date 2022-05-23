Audio: Ukraine agriculture expert makes stop in Missouri to raise money for his war-torn country

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ukrainian national who organizes agricultural conferences throughout the world is in the United States, this time raising money to rebuild rural villages devastated by the war. Brent Martin reports from one of his Missouri stops.

Roman Grynyshyn, during a stop in St. Joseph, says many with ties to both Ukraine and Russia never suspected Russia would follow through with its threats against Ukraine.

Grynyshyn says a saying by his father doesn’t seem as humorous as it once did.

Despite the devastation of the war, Grynyshyn remains optimistic Ukraine will prevail. Grynyshyn has met with supporters in St. Joseph and other US cities to raise money for his World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine project.

Grynyshyn says he has been impressed and encouraged by the reception he has received in touring the United States, especially with the reception he receives in agriculturally based cities such as St. Joseph in northwest Missouri.

Grynyshyn charges that the Russian army has been ruthless in devastating rural Ukraine, both to intimidate Ukrainians and destroy the country’s agricultural industry. Still, Grynyshyn expresses utmost optimism that Ukraine will eventually prevail.

Ukraine flag (Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash)