Audio: U.S. Supreme Court rules against Missouri inmate’s attempt to escape execution

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a Missouri inmate’s attempt to escape execution.

In a 5-4 decision Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court justices disagreed with Russell Bucklew’s argument that the state’s lethal injection drug would cause him cruel and unusual punishment because of his rare brain condition.

Bucklew was convicted in the 1996 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Michael Sanders of southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau. He also raped his ex-girlfriend, held her hostage, got into a shootout with a state trooper and beat the woman’s mother and fiancé with a hammer.