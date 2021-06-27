Audio: U.S. Marshals arrest drug dealer from Missouri on the run in Iowa

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Marshals who’ve been tracking an accused drug dealer from Missouri to Chicago and several states for the past year arrested the man on an Iowa farm this week.

In June of last year, 39-year-old Untavious (un-TAY-vee-us) Davenport was indicted by a western Missouri grand jury on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. U.S. Marshals were called in after Davenport fled Missouri. After days of surveillance in a rural area outside of a tiny northwest Iowa town called Zwingle, he was found outside of a farmhouse. He’s awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

