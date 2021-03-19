Audio: Two police officers in Missouri jailed after being charged with rape

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two St. Louis police officers have been charged with the sexual assault of four women, including claims of drugging at least one woman’s drink.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports 38-year-old Lafeal Lawshea is accused of raping two women in 2009 and then sexually assaulting a civilian police department employee in 2019. He is also accused of contacting one of the victims after an investigation began to tell her the allegation was false. He faces two counts of forcible rape along with other charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Torey Phelps was charged on Wednesday with one count of forcible rape and is accused of intercourse with an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a home where Lawshea was also present.

The two have both been denied bond.

Related