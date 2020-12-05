Audio: Two people face criminal charges after malnourishment of 6 year old girl

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Two people accused in a Wright County child abuse investigation in southern Missouri now face criminal charges.

Twenty-eight-year-old LaTisha Cantrell, and 27-year-old Joey Moore, of Mountain Grove, are accused of the malnourishment of a six-year-old girl. The girl required hospitalization in St. Louis in August 2020 due to her health condition and weighed only 21 pounds at the time, according to court documents. She had previously weighed 28 pounds during a visit to a child advocacy center in 2018.

