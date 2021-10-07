Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two more Missourians have been charged in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer of southwest Missouri’s Springfield have been charged based on an online tip to the FBI about Hentschel’s Facebook page showing them at the Capitol that day. The Springfield News-Leader reports court documents showing the FBI retrieved security footage with the two women inside the Capitol and cellphone location data verified their whereabouts at the time of the riot.

The bureau says Hentschel’s Facebook account shows she messaged several people about what she did inside the Capitol. Several other Missourians have been charged in the attack on the Capitol.

