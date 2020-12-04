Audio: Two high-profile prosecutors heading Missouri’s new cold case unit

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two high-profile prosecutors are heading Missouri’s new cold case unit.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has announced the creation of a new unit that will tackle cold case murders across the state. The unit is led by former U-S Attorney Tom Dittmeier and former state prosecutor Dean Hoag. Dittmeier is best-known for prosecuting mobsters in the 1980s, who were involved in deadly car bombings in St. Louis. Hoag prosecuted the big Ed Post murder case, an incident that happened at St. Louis’ Union Station in 1985.

The new unit’s first case involves a 1986 murder in eastern Missouri’s Franklin County. Kenneth Avery has been charged this week with second-degree murder for killing Kristen Edwards, who was strangled.

