A rare double shooting in southwestern Missouri’s Branson.

First responders found two people shot in the parking lot of Famous Daves in Branson. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other died from injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Branson police have identified the victims as 38-year-old Krystle L. Buhl, of Forsyth, and 39-year-old Richard A. Mc Mahan, of Merriam Woods. No suspect information has been released. The restaurant is closed until tomorrow.