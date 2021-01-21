Audio: Tri-County Health Department denied order of COVID vaccines

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A health department that serves three rural northwest Missouri counties has been denied its most recent order of COVID vaccines. Reporter Tommy Rezac from St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ has the story.

The Tri-County Health Department serves Worth, Gentry, and DeKalb counties, three counties with a large elderly population. Tri-County health administrator Teresa McDonald says they have more than 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for medical personnel and nursing home residents.

McDonald tells KFEQ that she hasn’t been given a reason for the decision. State health officials activated vaccines for people in phase 1b this week. That includes those over 65 and anyone considered to be high-risk. KFEQ reports Tri-County residents in phase 1b aren’t sure now when they’ll receive their vaccine.

