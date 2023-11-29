Audio: Trenton’s streets to sparkle with Five Points Alive Christmas Parade

Five Points Alive will sponsor a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 1st.

Parade lineup will be at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri on 28th Street by 5:15 p.m. The parade will start at 5:30 p.m.

Cindy Jennings from Five Points Alive mentions the parade route will pass Eastview, Bristol Manor, and Sunnyview. It will then proceed to the Princeton Manor Apartments, return to Princeton Road, advance to 17th Street, move west to Main Street, and conclude at Five Points.

Jennings notes that Sunnyview residents and staff eagerly anticipate the parade each year.

Jennings requests parade entries to be illuminated. The entries will be judged.

She states that candy will not be thrown from the parade entries. However, Santa will distribute candy bags at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo, beginning at 5:00 p.m. He will remain there until all children in the parade have received their bags.

Jennings advises avoiding parking on Main Street on December 1st after 5:15 p.m.

Participation in the Five Points Alive Christmas Parade is free. As of Tuesday morning, November 28th, there were 23 entries. Jennings anticipates at least 30 entries.

To participate in the parade, contact Jennings at 660-359-1923, message her on Facebook, or directly join the lineup at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri on December 1st.

Additional activities are planned in Downtown Trenton on the same evening.