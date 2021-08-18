Audio: Trenton submits request to receive funds from American Recovery Act

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

City Administrator Ron Urton reports Trenton has submitted to the state of Missouri an application and funding request to receive money from the American Recovery Act.

Urton Tuesday evening told the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee that it would be several weeks before funds are received, perhaps in two disbursements. Urton said Trenton could receive a little more than $1,000,000 federal funds if it has specific projects lined up.

Congress set aside money due to COVID-19 issues to help the economy recover.

Among reports presented at the utility committee meeting, the electric department crew has installed about 500 of approximately 1,600 automated electric meters for the city’s current fiscal year of 2021-2022. The water department crew has replaced about 100 of the approximately 500 old water meters.

The installs are for the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) to auto-read updated meters. Additional meters are to be purchased by the city for the next fiscal year. It’s anticipated the current meter “change-outs” will continue until October.

Comptroller Rosetta Marsh told the committee TMU within a month, or two will submit a “Request for Qualifications” regarding a water and wastewater rate study.

Online TMU bill payments have averaged 625 customers for the past six months.

