Audio: Trenton R-9 Superintendent discusses safety protocols for bus transportation, band and choir

The Trenton R-9 School District has announced several proposed practices to allow for students to attend classes, in-person five days a week, beginning late next month. These include temperature checks and the wearing of masks for all students and staff.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman discusses safety protocols for school bus transportation and proposed practices for large group settings such as band and choir.

Health protocols include a “grab and go” breakfast in the school cafeterias. The R-9 Superintendent discussed changes planned for school lunches at the three buildings.

Stegman noted school officials will continue to monitor health and safety concerns and make adjustments as necessary.

The superintendent plans to propose to the R-9 Board of Education, the beginning of classes in Trenton for Wednesday, August 26th. The school calendar previously was approved with a starting date of Tuesday, August 25th.

