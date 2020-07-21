Audio: Trenton R-9 School Superintendent Mike Stegman on plans for starting school in August of 2020

The Trenton R-9 School District today is releasing proposed practices if in-person classes are held when school resumes late next month.

In a letter to patrons, R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman reported information was obtained from many sources. Among them: a parents and staff survey; the Grundy county health department; the CDC guidelines; Missouri elementary and secondary education; among various area schools that are dealing with the same issues.

Stegman was a guest on KTTN’s Open Line and described proposed precautions for on-site learning at schools.

The temperature check involves a device at each building to scan the wrist.

Also included will be online enrollment verification with registration of new students by appointment in the school offices. Safety protocols for bus transportation include hand sanitizing and wearing of a mask, assigned seating from back to front, and one morning and one-afternoon bus stop in Trenton.

There also are plans for a “grab and go” breakfast in the cafeteria; lunch for the younger grades at Rissler involves alternate schedules and social distancing; 3rd and 4th grades pick up their lunch in the cafeteria and return to their classrooms. The middle school and high school will have lunch lines with social distancing as much as possible. School officials also plan to promote social distancing to the extent possible for large groups that gather indoors – or meet outdoors instead — for activities that include band, choir, and physical education.

Visitors are to be restricted to essential purposes only; they must wear a mask, and there’s to be only one entrance into each school building.

The R-9 Superintendent stressed flexibility with the proposed practices and, if necessary consideration of alternative schedules. Stegman, in response to a question from John Anthony, knows some parents will be opposed to the mask mandate.

The current list of proposed practices for school to begin August 26th with in-person classes is to be available on the Trenton R-9 school website.

