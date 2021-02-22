Audio: Trenton High School to observe National FFA Week with a variety of activities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High Schools’ FFA Chapter is observing National FFA Week with daily activities plus the rescheduling of two events normally held during this week.

Sunday, 23 members attended Laredo Christian Church. Today was designed as “Boots and Bibs” day at TH-S. Tuesday involves FFA members bringing tractors and trucks to school. Kidridge Griffin is the chapter president.

Wednesday is blue and gold day with FFA members in their official dress, Thursday is described as a surprise for the ag science one Greenhand students, the halls of THS will be looking like Old McDonald’s farm with members encouraged to dress up as a farmer or favorite farm animal. Kidridge Griffin tells about Friday.

Jaycie Griffin mentions another change for FFA Week recognitions.

Trenton FFA is involved with many community service projects – among them working at the thrift store in Trenton. Again, Jaycie Griffin.

Eighty-four members belong to Trenton FFA this year. Fundraisers include fruit sales, the alumni barbecue, and operating the cook shack during North Central Missouri Fair.

