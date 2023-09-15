Audio: Trenton High School Marching Band embraces Jazz theme

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Golden Bulldog Marching Band’s field show theme this year is “An Evening of Jazz.” Band Director Anthony Webb says the show includes recognizable jazz standards. These songs include “Summertime,” “My Way,” which was made famous by Frank Sinatra, and “All That Jazz” from the musical “Chicago.” The field show will be performed at every home football game.

The indoor drumline show aligns with the jazz theme. It features the jazz standard “Take the A Train,” arranged by Assistant Band Director Phillip Ray.

The indoor color guard performance features a song called “Graveyard.” Webb notes that the show is spookier and darker than in past years.

The marching band’s parade tune is “Build Me Up Buttercup.” This tune will be played during the parades for Homecoming and the Missouri Day Festival.

The band will compete in multiple contests.

Webb says the band raised money for the Branson trip. He explains that the Branson Marching Invitational has a format different from other competitions the Trenton band will compete in this year.

Webb notes that the band has about 39 students, of whom 19 to 20 are freshmen. There are three seniors, which, he acknowledges, may not sound like a lot. However, he believes the band will grow in numbers in the next few years.

Webb says there has been extensive preparation for this season because the band has many young members. He wanted to ensure he didn’t put them in a situation to fail and wanted to give them as much time as possible to develop.

Two drumline members returned this year. The drumline began practicing every Tuesday and Thursday in early June under the guidance of Assistant Band Director Phillip Ray. The drumline and indoor color guard camp took place during the second week of July.

Full band camp started in the third week of July. The full band meets Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m. and rehearses until the end of the second period.

Webb reports that this is Ray’s first year as assistant band director. Madeline Cotton served as the assistant director during Webb’s first two years at Trenton R-9. Cotton is now the music director at Rissler Elementary School.

Webb says it’s beneficial to have an assistant director because he and the assistant can “divide and conquer,” providing individual attention to each section.

Webb and Ray both have their areas of expertise.

Webb says he is proud of the work the band has done so far. He comments that he and Ray have pushed the band.

He notes that the band had a successful season last year. He and Ray told band members that last year set the standard, and they cannot do anything less than that now. The members have strived to live up to that and to top every performance so far.12

