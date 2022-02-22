Audio: Trenton High School FFA members to celebrate FFA Week with daily activities

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Five senior members of the Trenton FFA chapter stopped at KTTN Monday morning and were guests on Open Line promoting National FFA Week.

The week began on Sunday when 26 members of the chapter attended services at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton. Chapter President Colton Roy gave the morning message. Junior officers of the Trenton FFA presented the children’s moment. Other members also were involved during the church service.

The FFA members went bowling and had pizza in Chillicothe. Two officers, Secretary Gracyn Rongey and President Colton Roy told KTTN about the rest of this weeks’ activities.

Rongey begins with truck and tractors day on Tuesday, February 22:

The free breakfast is scheduled for Friday morning from 6:30 am until 8 am in the Vocational Agriculture Building at Trenton High School. Other Trenton FFA officers speaking on Open Line were Rebecca Urich, Kaci Persell, and Haven Burress.

Information also was presented on Trenton FFA membership by Gracyn Rongey:

Colton Roy also discussed the financial benefits of having SAE projects:

The parent/member banquet for Trenton FFA is Friday, May 6th.

