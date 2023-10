The Trenton High School band and auxiliary units will perform in an exhibition this Saturday during the high school marching band festival held during Missouri Day in Trenton.

Band Director Anthony Webb listed the times the band and auxiliary units will perform and recognized the leaders of each group:

Web says the band will perform at the following times:

Parade (first band entry) 8:30 am

Color guard 12:40 pm

Drumline 3:20 pm

Field Show 7:30 pm