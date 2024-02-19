Audio: Trenton FFA officers share insights on KTTN’s Open Line

Share To Your Social Network

The FFA Chapter is the largest student organization at Trenton High School with 100 members. The majority of members are underclassmen. According to the chapter, 37 members are freshmen, 28 are sophomores, 17 are juniors, and 18 are seniors.

Daily activities are planned for National FFA Week. Tuesday is when Trenton FFA members wear their blue and gold jackets at school.

Trenton FFA President Emma Roberts was among the senior officers who were guests on KTTN’s Open Line.

Thursday is set for FFA students to dress in rodeo attire or as a rodeo clown.

Roberts discusses the Friday morning community appreciation breakfast:

Trenton High School FFA members engage in various projects for their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. Emma Roberts comments further:

Emma Roberts, this year’s president of the Trenton FFA Chapter, along with other officers who were guests on Open Line, include Vice President Cade Claycomb, Treasurer Abby Simpson, and Reporter Bradyn Sager. A dozen members of the chapter also recorded FFA facts which will air throughout this week on KTTN FM.

Related