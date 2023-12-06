Audio: Trenton Chamber to host Christmas open house and retirement reception

Local News December 6, 2023December 6, 2023 KTTN News
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Christmas Open House and a retirement reception for President Debbie Carman. The come-and-go event will take place at the office in Trenton on December 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Carman’s last day as Chamber President is December 15 

Lauren Dannar who has been selected as the next Chamber President, began her duties at the Chamber office on October 1.

 

 

Dannar, who is also the Main Street Trenton Executive Director, noted that she will split her time between the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Trenton.

For more information, contact Dannar at 816-838-3545.

