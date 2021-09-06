Audio: Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Poker Run set for Saturday, September 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A poker run and a 50-50 raffle are among events Saturday, September 11, 2021, during a fundraiser for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. The 180-mile poker run is open to motorcycles plus what promoters call classic, custom, and other fund vehicles.

Stops are planned at five locations. Chuck Jones discusses the route, with stops at Sunnyview in Trenton, plus Cameron, Smithville Lake, Hamilton, and back to Trenton.

Rick Hull explains the process of being stamped at each stop.

The Trenton Elks lodge will be the location for prize money awarded for the worst and the best poker hands.

Registration Saturday morning begins at 10 o’clock at the old county jail, which is now the prosecutor’s office, with the ride beginning at 11. The cost is $30 for each bike or vehicle and $40 for a couple. The fee includes the poker hand and the Chumbley’s dinner. Extra poker hands can be purchased for $5.

Hull expects a good turnout for Saturday’s poker run, held on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. Hull also encourages everyone to come early and help set up flags along the sidewalks of the Grundy County Courthouse.

