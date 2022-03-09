Audio: Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet to have a Casino Night theme.

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet will have a Casino Night theme. The event at the Ketcham Community Center of Trenton on March 18th will include social time at 5:30 in the evening, a dinner catered by Hy-Vee at 6 o’clock, awards at 7:30, and the entertainment at 8 o’clock.

Chamber Member Crystal Whitaker says she and Trenton Chamber President Debbie Carman talked about bringing a casino night to Trenton for several years. A company from Kansas City is coming to this year’s chamber banquet: Jack and Aces Events.

Whitaker explains a banquet ticket will get an attendee a voucher for $5,000 in chips, and those chips can be cashed in. She notes the chips are play money.

Chips can be taken to the cashier, and they can be exchanged for raffle tickets. Attendees can put the raffle tickets into boxes at certain prizes. An attendee can put all of his or her raffle tickets into one box or divide them between prizes. Whitaker says prize winners will be drawn at the end of the event.

Trenton Chamber Ambassador Bonita Price says there will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing at the end of the night.

Whitaker mentions it was decided to have a photo booth because banquet attendees usually get dressed up for the evening.

Items are donated to the chamber for a live fundraising auction at the dinner. Auctioneer Michael Witten will auction off the items.

Whitaker says the chamber is still accepting items for the auction and accepting sponsors for the entertainment. Anyone wanting to donate should contact the chamber.

There will also be a concession stand.

The banquet will also include recognition for Ed Holt and Pat Hauck-McWilliams as pillars of the community, Mid-States Services and BTC Bank as businesses of the year, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter as the organization of the year.

Chamber membership is not required to attend on March 18th. Tickets cost $40 per person. There are also sponsorships available. A Gold High Roller Table costs $500 and includes a table of eight, business banner displayed, business name in the program, and 20 50/50 raffle tickets. A Silver VIP Table is $350 and includes a table of eight and business name in the program.

RSVP is due by March 11th. Whitaker notes the best way to RSVP is to email [email protected]. Tickets can be paid for at the door of the banquet.

Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 660-359-4324.

