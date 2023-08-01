Audio: Tragedy strikes Kansas City Chiefs training camp as fan dies during practice

State News August 1, 2023August 1, 2023 KTTN News
Kansas City Chiefs Champions News Graphic
(Missourinet) – Tragedy struck Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph. 

 

 

Mosaic Life Care reports a fan died while attending the Sunday morning practice at Missouri Western State University.

Mosaic identifies the victim as Jessica Tangen of Riverside, who died Sunday morning during practice at Chiefs Training Camp. Mosaic has provided no details, including the cause of death. Mosaic stated its caregivers and emergency department caregivers responded. Mosaic thanked Buchanan County EMS and Missouri Western staff for reacting swiftly to the situation.

