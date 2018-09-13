Audio: Tractor cruise, baby show and Melodrama all part of Calamity Jane Day Festival

The Calamity Jane Day Festival kicks off in Princeton Friday with a tractor cruise.

Kelly Bertrand with the festival says tractors will leave the lower Mercer County Fairgrounds at 9 o’clock that morning.

The tractors will return to Princeton at 4 o’clock Friday afternoon and will then be parked on the west side of the square.

Bertrand notes the Princeton Chamber of Commerce will serve a meal at 5 o’clock.

One of the participants in the tractor cruise uses a tractor makes homemade ice cream in a 30-gallon drum. The Lonesome Country Band will perform on the bandstand at 6 o’clock. The meal, ice cream, and band performance are open to anyone.

The Calamity Jane Day Festival in Princeton Saturday includes several annual activities as well as several new activities.

One of the repeat activities is the 17th Annual Nancy Shew Walk that morning at 7:30 to support the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Kelly Bertrand with the festival has more on the walk which is open to everyone, including children.

The baby show on the bandstand lawn is another activity and Bina Peace with the festival says registration starts at 9:30, and the show begins at 10 o’clock.

Participants generally wear Western apparel with the baby show free to enter and open to anyone, not just Mercer County residents.

The Melodrama is another annual activity, which Bertrand explains is different each year. The performance will be held at the Cow Palace on Saturday afternoon and evening at 2, 4, and 6 o’clock.

Bertrand says upkeep at the Cow Palace is a continuous task.

One new activity at the Calamity Jane Day Festival Saturday is the frozen t-shirt contest, which is open to anyone, and begins at 6 o’clock.

Contestants are provided with a t-shirt that has been “scrunched up” and frozen after being doused with water. The object of the contest is to thaw the t-shirt and successfully fit your head and arms into the t-shirt as for normal wear.