Audio: Tougher penalties being sought in Missouri for killing a police dog

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Criminal penalties for shooting and killing a police dog would be enhanced under a bill working its way through the Missouri legislature.

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says he began working on the legislation after talking with St. Joseph Officer Lucas Winder, K-9 Max’s handler. Winder asked if penalties could be enhanced since currently killing a police dog is handled as a property crime. Luetkemeyer’s bill, which has passed out of committee, would create a Class D felony of killing a police dog, with possible prison time.

Luetkemeyer says, at present, shooting a police dog is treated as a property crime. His bill would create a Class D felony for killing a K-9 officer.

K-9 Max was shot and killed during the pursuit of a domestic assault suspect last summer.

Related