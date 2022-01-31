Audio: Tougher penalties being sought in Missouri for killing a police dog

State News January 31, 2022 KTTN News
Police Line or Crime News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Criminal penalties for shooting and killing a police dog would be enhanced under a bill working its way through the Missouri legislature.

 

 

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says he began working on the legislation after talking with St. Joseph Officer Lucas Winder, K-9 Max’s handler.  Winder asked if penalties could be enhanced since currently killing a police dog is handled as a property crime.  Luetkemeyer’s bill, which has passed out of committee, would create a Class D felony of killing a police dog, with possible prison time.

Luetkemeyer says, at present, shooting a police dog is treated as a property crime. His bill would create a Class D felony for killing a K-9 officer.

 

 

K-9 Max was shot and killed during the pursuit of a domestic assault suspect last summer.

Post Views: 187
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.