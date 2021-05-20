Audio: Top MO Senate Democrat says anti-Medicaid expansion Republicans are more concerned about their next office

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The next state budget does not include funding to expand Medicaid healthcare coverage to another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults. The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature refused to fund the expansion – setting up an expected court battle. John Rizzo, the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, says the GOP is more concerned about their next office.

Some anti-expansion Republicans and Governor Parson have said the voter-approved ballot measure did not include a funding mechanism to expand Medicaid.

Last August, Missouri voters approved adding another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults to Medicaid healthcare coverage. John Rizzo, the top Democrat in the Missouri Senate, says Republicans are playing political games.

Republicans chose to put the extra funding toward an increase in K-12 school transportation, adult daycare, and nursing home care and the hiring of additional public defenders.

