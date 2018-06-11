Audio: Tommy Wright comments on resignation with Trenton Police Department

Trenton Police Chief Tommy Wright has resigned from the police department, effective July 6th and spoke briefly with KTTN, offering this message to the community.

Wright says the Trenton City Council will determine the process of hiring a new police chief and believes the council will select someone “good for Trenton”.

Wright states he has accepted a private sector job and will provide more information once details are solidified adding that he looks forward to keeping in contact with the friends he has made in Trenton.

