Audio: Today is Columbus Day

Today (Monday) is Columbus Day, which is a federal, state and county holiday. Brian Hauswirth with Missourinet has the story.

The holiday celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americans in 1492. Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today, except emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, sheriff’s offices and state prisons.

County courthouses in Missouri are closed today. Most banks and financial institutions are closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery. Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the legislation into law in 1934, making Columbus Day a federal holiday.