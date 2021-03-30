Audio: TMU Director Ron Urton talks about the higher electric bills during cold weather in February and what residents can expect

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

One of the topics discussed Monday on KTTN’s Open Line was the use of Trentons’ diesel generators to help provide power to municipalities within the Missouri public energy pool that Trenton is a member of.

The discussion also involved higher bills customers may be receiving due to their increased usage of electricity during the extremely cold weather of mid-February.

Trenton Municipal Utilities Director Ron Urton told John Anthony about the energy pool and the diesel power generation.

Urton mentioned at the city council the reimbursement is about $90,000, and he also reported Trenton receives a monthly payment of about $13,000 for having the diesel generators on standby in case they are needed for emergency power situations.

Local customers will likely notice their TMU bills are higher in cost, and Ron Urton explained why.

Urton indicated utility payments could be stretched out for a period of monthly payments to ease customer concerns on paying all of the bill at one time.

Related