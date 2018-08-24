Audio: Three Missouri Catholic dioceses let attorney general investigate potential sex crimes

(Missourinet) – Three Missouri Catholic dioceses have offered to let the Missouri Attorney General’s office investigate whether their clergy members have committed sexual abuse. The ones in Jefferson City, St. Louis, and Kansas City-St. Joseph say Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office can view their files.

During a press call Thursday, Attorney General Josh Hawley says his office does not have the power to launch its own investigation, but the church can offer to let his office review their files.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is launching its own independent inquiry going back more than five decades. His office’s investigation will conclude with a public report and recommendations of charges against clergy members suspected of sexually abusing any individuals.

